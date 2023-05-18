Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

