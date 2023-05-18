Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

