Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Summit Materials worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUM opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.