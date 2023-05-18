Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Summit Materials worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUM opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.