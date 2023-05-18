Swiss National Bank Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Perficient worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient Stock Performance

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.