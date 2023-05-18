Swiss National Bank Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

