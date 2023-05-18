Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,439 shares of company stock worth $30,142,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

NEWR stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

