Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Chegg worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after buying an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 37.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 456,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Chegg

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

