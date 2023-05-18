Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Steven Madden worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $11,127,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

