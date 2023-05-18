Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,400 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Alteryx worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alteryx by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 596.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 202.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

