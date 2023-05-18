Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,600 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

