Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Affirm worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 339.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

