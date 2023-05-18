Swiss National Bank Sells 310,353 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310,353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $35.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

