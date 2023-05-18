Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,004,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

