Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,071 shares of company stock valued at $27,183,127 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

