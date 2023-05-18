Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.18

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $152.81, with a volume of 722076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.20.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. United Bank boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,325,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 453,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

