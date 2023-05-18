Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $826,000.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $412.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.75 and its 200-day moving average is $418.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

