Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

