Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

