Texas Permanent School Fund Has $558,000 Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,535,000 after buying an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a PE ratio of -541.19 and a beta of 0.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

