Texas Permanent School Fund Has $579,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WWW opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

