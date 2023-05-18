Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $909.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

