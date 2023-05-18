Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,453 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 245,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 671,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

HCSG opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

