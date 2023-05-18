Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

