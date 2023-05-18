The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $48,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

