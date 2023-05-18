The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE GEO opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
