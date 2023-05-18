The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The GEO Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.