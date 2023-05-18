The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.37 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

