The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

