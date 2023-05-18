Thomas R. Cellitti Sells 21,463 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $418,313.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

