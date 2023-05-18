THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.93% of THOR Industries worth $158,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

