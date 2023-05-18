Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 23,968 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,677,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,337,498.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

