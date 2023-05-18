Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

