Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 24,817 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Hibbett worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

