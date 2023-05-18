Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,350 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

