Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,069 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.