Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terex were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Terex by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $8,026,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,862,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

