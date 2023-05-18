Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.95 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

