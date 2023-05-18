Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

BLDR stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $120.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

