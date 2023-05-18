Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,669 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Steven Madden by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

