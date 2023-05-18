Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 196,278 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 196,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

