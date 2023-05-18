Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Matson worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Matson by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Matson by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MATX stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

