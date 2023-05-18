Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.13.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

