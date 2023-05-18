Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 16,541 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

