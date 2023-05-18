Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 21,209 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of H&R Block worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.