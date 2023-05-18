Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.