Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.