Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

