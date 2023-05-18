Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,182 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RH were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $258.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

