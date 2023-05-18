Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 85 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CHE opened at $540.42 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $570.17. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.45 and a 200 day moving average of $518.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.