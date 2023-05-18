Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

