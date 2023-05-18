Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

